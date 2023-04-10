Disgraced Former FBI Official Demands Country ‘Address’ Availability Of ‘Military Weapons’ After Mass Shooting

Former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Andrew McCabe demanded Monday that America “address” the availability of “high-powered military-weapons” for purchase by civilians in the wake of a mass shooting.

A gunman entered the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and opened fire Monday morning, killing four people and wounding nine before responding police officers halted the attack, according to CNN. Local police said the gunman used a rifle in the shooting but did not describe what type of rifle was used, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter feed.

“It’s — it is, indeed — you know, in the most kind of specific details it’s different from the last mass shooting that we all got together to talk about, the shooting in — in Nashville Covenant School. But every one of these is unique,” McCabe told CNN host Sara Sidner. (RELATED: ‘Superhuman Courage’: MSNBC Host Suggests It’s Unreasonable To Expect Cops To Run Towards Gunfire)

WATCH:

The shooting comes two weeks after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement.

“In some respects, each one of these mass shooters are different people and — and potentially carry different motivations, different grievances, different mental health challenges, whatever that mixture might be that brings them to this moment where they’re unleashing this kind of violence on their fellow citizens,” McCabe added. “But there are also some — some strong similarities. The similarity is the easy and — and in most cases, as we’ve seen, lawful access to high-powered military weapons.”

The United States military’s primary rifle, the M4A1 carbine, is a fully-automatic rifle, according to the United States Army website. Such firearms are strictly regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934, with a 1986 amendment prohibiting newly-purchased full-automatic firearms from being added to the NFA registry, according to the ATF website.

Most AR-15-style rifles are semi-automatic, which requires one pull of the trigger to fire a round, according to Merriam-Webster.

“The thing that links all of our problems with gun violence in this country, be they mass shootings, be it street crime, be it suicide by firearm, is the easy availability — you know, how easy it is for every American to acquire these incredibly lethal weapons,” McCabe said. “So, you know, yes, each one of these situations is different and it’s important for us to know as much as we can about them, and about the shooters who commit them, but I think it’s also important to step back and look at those commonalities, just address what’s undeniable.”

McCabe was fired as deputy director of the FBI in 2018 following an inspector general’s report that accused him of lying about leaks to the media, but the firing was reversed in 2021 following a legal settlement.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.