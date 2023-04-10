Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Cries, Encourages ‘Compassion’ After Mass Shooting Kills His ‘Friends’

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear cried live on-air during a press conference responding to a mass shooting inside a bank in Louisville.

At least five died at the Old National Bank Monday after an active shooter opened fire around 8:30 a.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. At least six others were transported to a local hospital.

The governor held back tears as he revealed he had close friends who passed away from the shooting, and had another close acquaintance in the hospital.

“We got to do what we have done these last three years after everything, we’ve got to wrap our arms around these families,” the governor began. “And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help. Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go these types of tragedies and so I hope that all the brave officers who stepped in the line of fire, are worried about their fellow officers and reach out for help when they need it.”

“I hope that those bank employees and folks in that building, one that I know well, and my AG campaign was out of that building. That’s my bank,” he continued. (RELATED: Gov. Younkin Tears Up After Laying Flowers For UVA Shooting Victims)

At the end of his statement, he teared up as he gave his thanks to the officers who responded to the scene “to try and save” some of his friends and the other victims in the building.

“I want to thank them, and all the other law enforcement officers for responding and doing their best to try and save some of my friends and many others,” he said as he held back tears.

The police department reportedly took down the suspected shooter at the scene after an exchange in gunfire, a source told CNN.