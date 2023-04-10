Arizona Republican Sheriff Mark Lamb has filed the paperwork to run for Senate in 2024, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The Pinal County Sheriff will challenge the incumbent Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, if she chooses to run for reelection, and declared candidate Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, according to NBC News. Lamb could also face former failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has not yet ruled out a Senate run, in the Republican primary. (RELATED: Arizona GOP Sheriff Files Paperwork To Run For Senate)

The sheriff was already expected to run for Senate per NBC News, and filed paperwork naming “Mark Lamb for Senate” as his principal campaign committee in 2024, according to the FEC Statement of Candidacy.

Lamb, author of a 2020 book, “American Sheriff: Traditional Values In A Modern World,” has shared the stage with former President Donald Trump at an October Arizona rally.

Lake also has a relationship with the former president, and was endorsed by him in the 2022 governor race. Senatorial rumors spurred when she met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee in February to discuss how to run a Senate campaign.

The sheriff recently came to Trump’s defense in the aftermath of his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a years-long case involving alleged hush money payments to former porn star actress Stormy Daniels.

“As a law enforcement official and an American, I am disturbed by the indictment of President Trump,” Lamb said in a tweet on March 31. “While felonies are being pled down or even dismissed in New York, the Soros-backed DA decided to upgrade a misdemeanor to indict a former President who posed no threat. Shameful!”

Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb: “In the state of Arizona in 2021, we lost 44 children to [fentanyl] poisonings under the age of 17; seven were under the age one year old. If that doesn’t mobilize the forces of this country to stop this problem, I don’t know what will.” pic.twitter.com/AzVwEotrwp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2023

The sheriff has been a vocal advocate of securing the southern border, and recently notified the House Committee on Homeland Security that his officers have encountered increased fentanyl and human trafficking activity.

Lamb did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

