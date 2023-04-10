It Took Biden Exactly One Paragraph To Blame Republicans For A Mass Shooting

President Joe Biden blamed Republicans in Congress for the mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

A gunman fatally shot at least four victims and injured at least six others, including a police officer, at Old National Bank. Biden began his statement by expressing gratitude to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers “who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others.” (RELATED: REPORT: Shooter Is ‘Down’ After Multiple People Shot In Louisville)

In his second paragraph, Biden blamed the mass shooting on Republican lawmakers not acting on gun reform.

“How many more Americans must die before Republicans in Congress will act to protect our communities? It’s long past time that we require safe storage of firearms. Require background checks for all gun sales. Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now,” Biden wrote.

“A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms. Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives, we’ve watched Republican officials double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. It’s unconscionable, it’s reckless, and too many Americans are paying with their lives,” Biden added.

Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities? — President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2023

The president has repeatedly called for Congress to pass a ban on “assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” most recently after a transgender shooter killed six people at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March.