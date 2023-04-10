‘Why Are We Asking’: MSNBC Guest Wonders Why It’s Necessary For Police To Take On Gunmen

A guest on MSNBC questioned why Americans felt it was necessary for police to actively engage gunmen and advocated instead for measures to tamp down on the “proliferation of weapons.”

A gunman killed four people and wounded nine others at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, before responding police officers fatally wounded him. the shooting came two weeks after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement.

“I would say from watching how these law enforcement officers respond in Nashville last week, Louisville this week, they are getting there very, very quickly,” Clint Watts, a former FBI agent, told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “But why are we asking them to do this? I mean, they’re going into a firefight in the streets of their city.” (RELATED: ‘Superhuman Courage’: MSNBC Host Suggests It’s Unreasonable To Expect Cops To Run Towards Gunfire)

Louisville police confirmed that a rifle was used during the shooting at Old National Bank at a press conference Monday afternoon but did not specify what type of rifle.

“When we look at those gun laws around the country, Kentucky is another one of the states that has some of the least restrictive gun laws. And we always come back to how can we deal with the impact of these situations,” Watts said. “There are things that could be done to minimize the proliferation of weapons to people that may have mental health issues, people that may have anger issues in this case, and just in general in terms of the impact of the scale and type of a weapon.”

“If this turns out to be a long gun again, something like an AR-15, we — we just have to ask ourselves how many people are being killed with these weapons every day in the streets of our country?” Watts continued.

