Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal To Voice Wario In The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Sequel

Comic genius Jack Black is already planning the sequel for “Super Mario Bros,” and he has an excellent choice in mind to play the villainous “Wario.”

During an interview with GameSpot during the promotional tour for “Super Mario Bros,” the topic turned to the current film’s bad guy, Bowser, who Black voices in the film. “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black told the outlet.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Black then went super dramatic with his tone. “Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

The Mario wiki describes Wario, who made his video game debut in 1992 but does not appear in the film, as “muscular, hot-tempered, obese, and greedy.”

Pascal is quickly becoming one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He previously starred in the iconic series “Narcos,” which might actually be tied for my number-one favorite show ever with “Better Call Saul. Most recently, he became a pop culture phenomena with roles in “The Mandalorian” and, of course, “The Last Of Us.”

But I would argue that Pascal is several steps ahead of Black. Back at the start of the year, Pascal hosted “Saturday Night Live.” He was hands-down the best host the show has seen in years, with a series of absurdly hilarious sketches. One of those was based on “Mario Kart.” (RELATED: ‘The Last Of Us’ Is Apparently Racist Now Because Nothing Can Ever Just Be Cool Anymore)

You can watch the full skit here. If you like this, then I highly recommend his “Waking Up” sketch, too.