Kim Kardashian Announces She’ll Be Starring In ‘American Horror Story’

Kim Kardashian released a teaser video to her Instagram account Monday, indicating to fans she is going to appear in the upcoming season of the popular television series “American Horror Story” (AHS).

Kardashian has a unique role in the series and is going to star alongside a stellar cast, including Emma Roberts, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). The reality television star’s Instagram caption didn’t offer much insight into the upcoming plot line or her exact role in the series, but offered just enough to snag the attention of her 352 million followers and convince them to tune in.

“Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian are Delicate,” the text in the video reads, followed by “AHS12” written in the show’s famous font.

The video was set to the iconic theme music of “American Horror Story,” and it immediately created buzz online.

Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the anthology series, expressed his excitement about having Kardashian join his star-studded cast. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told THR.

Kardashian has appeared in a number of cameos throughout her time in the spotlight, such as voicing Delores in “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” She is rejoining that cast alongside her daughter North in the upcoming “Paw Patrol” sequel, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Hollywood Is F*cked Up’: Emily Ratajkowski Speaks Out About The Dark Side Of The Industry)

Fans immediately flooded Kardashian’s comments section with enthusiasm, with many sending congratulatory messages to Kardashian for landing the role and saying they are excited to check out her acting skills.