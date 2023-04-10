Editorial

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Given Hilarious Retirement Gift By Teammate Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat veteran leader Udonis Haslem was given a hilarious retirement gift by his teammate Bam Adebayo: a custom-made rocking chair. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @ErickSavage13]

Andrew Powell Contributor
I’m gonna miss you, UD.

Miami Heat veteran leader Udonis Haslem is in his 20th NBA season, and it also happens to be his last — Sunday was most likely the last time that UD has played professional basketball.

Well, before that game against the Orlando Magic to close out Miami‘s regular season, Haslem was honored by the Heat franchise, however, the ceremony ended up getting interrupted by teammate Bam Adebayo who had a gift for the retiree.

“There you go man, take your seat,” said Adebayo, giving Haslem a custom-made rocking chair in a classic old man joke. Originally offering it to Miami legend Dwyane Wade — who attended UD’s ceremony and was standing courtside — Haslem eventually sat down in the chair with a smile, soaking in the moment.

And in his farewell game?

Udonis Haslem was absolutely incredible.

Haslem spent all 20 years of his career in Miami, winning three championships with the franchise and is also their all-time leading rebounder. Throughout his career, Haslem averaged 7.5 points-per-game and 6.6 rebounds-per-game. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Juice Shop Patrons With Knife)

Just an awesome career for an awesome person. You’ll be missed, UD. But forever an icon in the 305.