Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Given Hilarious Retirement Gift By Teammate Bam Adebayo

I’m gonna miss you, UD.

Miami Heat veteran leader Udonis Haslem is in his 20th NBA season, and it also happens to be his last — Sunday was most likely the last time that UD has played professional basketball.

Well, before that game against the Orlando Magic to close out Miami‘s regular season, Haslem was honored by the Heat franchise, however, the ceremony ended up getting interrupted by teammate Bam Adebayo who had a gift for the retiree.

“There you go man, take your seat,” said Adebayo, giving Haslem a custom-made rocking chair in a classic old man joke. Originally offering it to Miami legend Dwyane Wade — who attended UD’s ceremony and was standing courtside — Haslem eventually sat down in the chair with a smile, soaking in the moment.

Udonis Haslem gets a rocking chair for his retirement game. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2N436ZUdcF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 9, 2023

And in his farewell game?

Udonis Haslem was absolutely incredible.

UD… OFF THE LOB?! 😱🔥 Haslem dropped 13 in the first quarter — his most points in a game since 2015.pic.twitter.com/nxbihrYwoj — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 9, 2023

Udonis Haslem checks out of the game one final time. What a day. 24 points. What a career! pic.twitter.com/hMBFjQmxhL — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 9, 2023

Haslem spent all 20 years of his career in Miami, winning three championships with the franchise and is also their all-time leading rebounder. Throughout his career, Haslem averaged 7.5 points-per-game and 6.6 rebounds-per-game. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Juice Shop Patrons With Knife)

Just an awesome career for an awesome person. You’ll be missed, UD. But forever an icon in the 305.