If You’re Mad At Bud Light Now, Remembering How Cool They Were In The 90s Will Make It Even Worse

If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably furious at Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, for using a talentless transgender who exists to insult real women as its new brand ambassador.

Well, you’re about to get even more annoyed. We found a bunch of old Bud Light commercials from back in the day, and they’re so freaking superb you could cry.

The first commercial I came across was from 1989, and shows two lucky men in space suits, stranded on an island full of hot women, no men, and crates of Bud Light. Whoever ran the marketing department when this commercial was made should probably get their job back ASAP.

The next video I found was a little longer, and is made up of one guy’s Top 10 Bud Light Super Bowl commercials. Every single one is laugh-out-loud funny, and I absolutely love them.

I highly recommend taking a break, cracking open literally any other beer that one owned by Anheuser-Busch, and watching this video on repeat for a while.

But instead of sticking with this epic trend of being super freaking cool, funny, edgy, and not sh*t, Bud Light decided to ruin everything for themselves by asking Mulvaney to be the new brand ambassador.

What I think a lot of people don’t realize is how insulting it is for Anheuser-Busch to use Mulvaney instead of a biological female. I personally see Mulvaney’s celebrity as a total f*ck you to biological women, who don’t act like Mulvaney portrays us.

Thankfully, celebrities and consumers have been far from silent since Anheuser-Busch’s absolute travesty of decision-making. Newsmax host Carl Higbie shared an epic video of him blowing away a can of Bud Light with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Kid Rock used another massive gun to destroy an entire crate. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Kid Rock Blows Away Bud Light In The Most American Way Possible)

It’s great to know that there are real American men protecting real women in 2023. Both Higbie, Rock, and others make me feel so much safer at night. And let’s hope Anheuser-Busch listens to what their consumers actually want, or they’ll be part of history before they know it.