Post-Indictment Poll Finds Trump Leading DeSantis In Key Primary State

Former President Donald Trump holds a 7-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa, a key early primary state, according to a new poll conducted after his indictment.

Trump tops DeSantis 36.9% to 29.6% among likely GOP primary voters in the competitive state even after the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president in an alleged hush money case, according to a Cygnal and Iowans For Tax Relief poll. Both of the frontrunners won against President Joe Biden among likely general election voters, with Trump ahead by 6 points and DeSantis leading by 10.3 points.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley trailed the two with 4.6% of the vote, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Vice President Mike Pence at 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy garnered 2.2%, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott both received 1.1%.

The most recent 2024 Republican candidate to unofficially jump in the race, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, slid in with 0.5% of the vote, and 19.4% were undecided. (RELATED: Most Voters Think Trump Indictment Wouldn’t Hurt, Or Could Even Help, Him Win The Presidency: POLL)

2024 Iowa Republican Primary • Trump — 37%

• DeSantis — 30%

• Haley — 5%

• Noem — 2%

• Pence — 2%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• Pompeo — 1%

• T. Scott — 1%

• Hutchinson — 0.5% • Undecided — 19% Cygnal (A) | April 3-4 | LV’shttps://t.co/seieSRYGqi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 10, 2023

More likely general election voters found Trump to be more favorable than DeSantis at 42.7% to 39.7%; however, 8% had not heard of the Florida governor and 10.6% didn’t have an opinion of him. Trump and DeSantis received 55% and 41.6% unfavorability ratings, respectively.

Trump was also up 15 points against DeSantis in Iowa among registered Republican voters among a larger GOP primary field, according to a J.L. Partners poll from March 25 – April 4. The former president also led the governor 47% to 39% in a head-to-head matchup.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a national 2024 Republican nomination, based on polls conducted between March 22 and April 6, indicates that Trump has a 26.7 point lead in a GOP primary field.

The Cygnal poll surveyed 162 likely GOP primary voters among 600 likely general election voters over the course of April 3 to April 4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.92%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.