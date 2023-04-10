San Francisco State University Administrator Addresses Riley Gaines Incident, Praises Trans Community

San Francisco State University released a statement Saturday which praised the character of student protesters days after former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines was allegedly assaulted on campus over accusations of transphobia.

SFSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore issued the statement, which sought to address concerns of the transgender community on campus and implied they were the actual victims instead of Gaines. The statement, which has been widely circulated online, also stressed the importance of campus diversity, stating it allows for a variety of viewpoints to be discussed on campus. (RELATED: Video: Angry Mob Accosts Female Swimmer Who Says Men Should Not Compete With Women)

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨 “Dear SF State community, Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

“[T]he trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University,” the letter reads.

“SF State is regularly noted as one of the most diverse campuses in the United States. This is what makes us Gators, and this is what makes us great,” the letter continues. “Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience.”

The statement also stressed the campus should stay “united” in the face of “abhorrent” viewpoints, which could generate feelings of “discord, anger, confrontation, and fear.” Moore also applauded students who “peacefully” protested while not acknowledging any of the violence.

“Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event,” the statement reads, “It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully.”