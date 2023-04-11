Prominent Left-Wing Pundit Cenk Uygur Melts Down About ‘Left-Wing Extremists’ Helping The Right

Left-wing political commentator Cenk Uygur expressed frustration Tuesday with “left-wing extremists” whose positions, he claimed, help Republicans win elections by alienating voters.

Uygur, founder and CEO of progressive YouTube network “The Young Turks,” was responding to left-wing backlash to co-host Ana Kasparian’s objection to the activist term “birthing person.” (RELATED: Ana Kasparian Says She’ll ‘Never Apologize’ For Slamming Terms Like ‘Birthing Persons’)

“Left-wing extremists help right-wing so much! 66% of this country is left-wing, according to polling on policy issues. They don’t believe in defunding the police or being called Latinx or calling women ‘birthing people’ or abolishing prisons. Anyone who claims they do is lying,” Uygur tweeted.

He went on to argue with left-wing commentators such as David Doel, Emma Vigeland and Benjamin Carollo about his criticism of the left’s language. He even responded to anonymous left-wing Twitter users who chimed in on the dispute.

“No, it’s not. If left-wing politicians use language that is greatly alienating to the majority of voters, then Republicans win elections. And then they pass laws against trans people!! You’re hurting your own cause,” he said to Carollo, who claimed the term “birthing person” is “medically relevant.”

“Ana posted the most innocuous tweet of all time, which now a lot of you are saying was perfectly normal. Then leftists lost their shit and started saying it was an attack against trans people, etc. There is absolutely no question about who started this and made an enormous deal out of it,” Uygur said as part of his exchange with Vigeland. She questioned his concern about the language the left uses and whether it is relevant to the electorate.

“To be clear, I think the portion of left-wing that has lost its mind is about 2% of the country and the right-wing that has lost it’s mind is anywhere near 28-33% of the country (according to polling where they answered in clinically deranged ways). There’s a difference in scale,” Uygur said in a separate Twitter thread.