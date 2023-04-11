1 Dog Dead, 2 Sent To Vet After Discarded Cigarette Torches Mobile Home, Firefighters Say

Florida firefighters responded to a residential structure fire that killed one dog and sent two others to the vet Monday, according to a statement from the fire department.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire at 3:02 p.m., where they were informed three dogs remained inside the structure, the department said in a press release on Facebook. The firefighters proceeded to enter the mobile home in search of the animals and brought them outside.

All three dogs were rescued, but one eventually passed away, according to the press release.

No one else involved died or suffered any injuries, and the fire was “brought under control by 3:30 p.m,” the department continued. The firefighters determined the fire had been started by a discarded cigarette.

The American Red Cross provided assistance for those who had been displaced by the event, according to the press release. Escambia County EMS and Florida Power and Light also helped those in need.

Two dogs in Escambia County reportedly lost their lives in a fire in December 2022, and seven dogs were killed in an early morning house fire in November 2022 in the same county.

Escambia County firefighters respond to a fire every 36 hours on average, according to the Pensacola News Journal.