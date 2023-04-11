REPORT: Famous Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Cause Of Death Revealed Months After His Passing

Famous actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s death was caused by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” according to a medical examiner spokesperson cited by The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The “Green Book” actor was found dead in late November 2022, but the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office released Vallelonga’s alleged cause of death Monday, according to People. The famous actor’s death was ruled an accident and no foul play is suspected, THR reported.

Vallelonga’s reportedly accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose is the most recent update on the actor’s death since he was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Bronx, THR reported. There were no visible signs of trauma on Vallelonga’s body upon his discovery, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

Police previously named 35-year-old Steven Smith as a suspect in connection with Vallelonga’s death, subsequently arresting and charging Smith with concealment of a human corpse, according to People. (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty After Providing Drugs To Actor Michael Williams, US Attorney Says)

A New York Police Department spokesperson said security camera footage captured Smith pushing Vallelonga’s body out of a vehicle, according to the New York Post. Smith denied any involvement in the case, saying “that dude was dead already” in a criminal complaint cited by News10 in Albany, New York.