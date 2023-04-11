Dem Rep Who Joined With Mob Occupying Capitol Claims Republicans Are ‘Attacking’ Democracy

A Democratic state lawmaker who survived an expulsion vote after joining a mob that occupied the Tennessee state Capitol building said Tuesday that Republicans were “attacking” democracy in the legislatures of red states.

“I think it’s critical that we have our eyes on our state legislature. That’s — that’s where — that’s where democracy dies,” Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson of Tennessee told CNN host Don Lemon. “That’s where they’re attacking, because they can, in those red states or the supermajority states, and we’ve got to have our eyes on everything that’s happening there.” (RELATED: ‘No One Cares About The Rules’: CNN Panel Defends Dems Who Joined With Mob In State Capitol Protest)

WATCH:

Johnson and Democratic State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson of Tennessee faced expulsion after protesters stormed the Tennessee state capitol March 30, demanding passage of gun control laws three days after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement.

A gunman killed four people and wounded nine others at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, before responding police officers fatally wounded him.

The Tennessee House of Representatives expelled Jones and Pearson Thursday, while Johnson avoided expulsion by one vote. The Nashville City Council reappointed Jones to the seat on an interim basis Monday.

“Democracy dies in darkness, and I feel like for a while, Tennessee has had no eyes on what’s happening,” Johnson said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.