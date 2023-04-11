Famous Country Singer Granger Smith Says He’s Trading In His Music Career For Church

Famous country artist Granger Smith released a video to Instagram on Tuesday, notifying fans he is trading in his country music career to devote his life to his faith.

“I’ve been so nervous to make this video,” Smith said, going on to speak about the way his new career move would impact his whole family.

“This summer is my last-ever tour,” he continued. “I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry, and this doesn’t mean I’m gonna start a church or a crusade or a revival, this means that me and my family are going to serve our local church.”

The star went on to to declare he could “glorify God best from my platform.”

Smith was visibly emotional as he broke the career-ending news to his 1.2 million followers.

“I’ve also been attending seminary,” he said.

“It just takes a ton of time to pursue my MA there,” he added, speaking about his seminary education. “This is a time of learning and growing for me.”

Smith also discussed the passing of his son, River, in a tragic drowning accident in 2019, and how that tragedy heightened his faith and inspired him to write his upcoming book, “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache.”

He described that difficult journey and the impact it has had on his life.

“The radical way of opening my eyes, and that messages is so important to tell, it’s the most important piece of media that I could ever release, that I ever have released,” he said. “It’s become a life mission for me.”

The famous singer quoted an excerpt from the Bible and drew attention to the fact that in some ways, his career in music had been pushing him away from his faith. He spoke of performing on stage and how that made him “need glorification, and need praise,” and juxtaposed that with his strong desire to sacrifice for his faith.

“I can’t reconcile those two things, I cant, I can’t,” he said.

“I think that’s a contradiction,” Smith continued, adding, “I’m not very good at it.”

“I want to be able to sacrifice. … This is the next move I’m making.”

“I’m so hopeful about this future and about what it holds for me and my family,” Smith added. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says Christianity Is ‘Not Popular’ In Hollywood But He ‘Cannot Deny’ His Faith)

He then spoke briefly about his commitment to playing all his old songs and fan favorites during his last tour, telling fans, “it’s for you guys,” before he signed off with a promise to stay present in some capacity.

“I’m not going anywhere, I’m gonna be here, I just wanted to get this off my chest,” Smith said.