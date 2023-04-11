Hair Transplant Turkey: Everything You Need to Know

Turkey has become a popular option for hair transplants. People from all over the world come to Turkey to regain their hair density and restore their hairlines. Hair transplant procedures are becoming common as men don’t want to lose their hairlines at 35.

However, even though hair loss isn’t a severe issue, the prices can be high. You also need to find verified experts who can give you 100% effective results while ensuring you get your natural look back. In other words, getting a hair transplant operation is more complex than buying sleeping pills.

Nobody wants to deal with losing their hair, but we can’t choose our genes or go back in time and change our poor hair choices, treatments, or medications. Luckily, hair transplant surgery is the closest you can do to reverse the time.

Turkey is a growing hair transplant hub

Apart from all the causes we’ve mentioned, hair loss is also caused by COVID-19, and around 22% of people who get the virus get temporary hair loss. Even though there’s a high demand for hair transplants, there are not many clinics out there battling for the market.

Most of them have the same prices and level of service. However, Turkey is different and offers things you can’t get anywhere in the world. For example, Istanbul is just one of the many cities with dozens of high-level professional hair transplant clinics.

One of those exceptional clinics you should check out in Istanbul is the Smile Hair Clinic. Here’s what you need to know about them and how they can help.

About Smile Hair Clinic

The Smile Hair Clinic is one of the best medical hair transplant clinics in Turkey and Asia. The clinic focuses on three top priorities:

Giving patients the exact transformation they’re looking for; Providing utmost comfort before, during, and after the procedure; Delivering completely natural results with the best aesthetics.

Dr. GBilgin and Dr. M. Erdogan founded it as they shared a passion for improving transplantation procedures. Both are true perfectionists that have years of experience and have worked on perfecting FUE procedures.

When the clinic was opened in 2018, it immediately grabbed attention because of its flawless results and smooth procedures. Smile Hair Clinic is located in the financial district of Istanbul and has a team of over 100 people.

Costs of hair transplants in the USA vs Turkey

Hair transplant costs play a major factor because these procedures aren’t simple. One of the reasons why so many people choose Turkey is that the prices are far lower than in the US, and the surgeons are often even better than those in North America.

A price for basic hair transplant in Turkey can cost you from around $2,000 up to $7,000, while the costs in the US start at $7,000 and go over $25,000.

What do you get with hair transplantation packages in Turkey?

One of the best things about hair transplant clinics in Turkey is that they offer all-inclusive services with different packages. When visiting Turkey for a hair transplant consultation or surgery, patients don’t have to worry about anything.

Whether patients are coming from another country nearby or a different continent, the Smile Hair Clinic and other clinics in Turkey take care of everything. Simply put, you’re getting hair transplants and hair analysis services, transportation, accommodation, pre-procedure care, post-procedure care, etc.

Here is a complete list of services you get with a Turkish clinic:

– Anesthesia;

– Pre-procedure help;

– Post-procedure follow-up services;

– Accommodation after your arrival until the procedure has been completed;

– Tests and hair analysis;

– Folicular unit extraction;

– Medications, vitamins, and antibiotics;

– Hair care products;

– Private transportation to the clinic, hotel, and airport.

You will get accommodation at one of the best hotels in Istanbul, where you will have great daily meals. The clinic will also organize transport for you and help you get from the airport to the clinic and commute through the city.

When you depart, they will drop you off at the airport.

One of the best hair transplant services in the world

Smile Hair Clinic offers mustache transplants, mesotherapy, sideburn restoration, afro hair transplant services, hair transplants for women, eyebrow transplants, and typical hair transplants. Licensed professionals handle all of the procedures using the latest technologies to provide the best results.

Smile Hair Clinic specializes in unshaven hair transplants and all kinds of FUE procedures. However, some of the latest methods that offer the best results are Sapphire hair transplants combined with FUE and direct hair implantation.

– Direct hair implantation

DHI transplants include using a Choim implanter, a small pen with a hollow needle located in the chamber. This chamber holds the hair, and physicians use this tool manually to get it where they want it.

Smile Hair Clinic offers some of the best DHI hair transplants in Istanbul as surgeons use multiple implanters to accurately implant grafts without incisions or changing the state of your hair. This option is perfect for beard and eyebrow procedures because of better control.

– Sapphire follicular unit extraction

The Sapphire FUE method is an improved version of typical FUE. The main difference is the surgical instrument used with sapphire blades that cause less damage to the tissue and give more precise operation.

Sapphire blade tools are often motorized and work best for very dense areas. After the follicles are extracted, the surgeon preserves them and reverses the process to add follicles to bald areas.

Why go with Smile Hair Clinic?

The Smile Hair clinic delivers some of the best hair transplants no matter what kind of help you seek. It allows men to get their confidence back and become true gentlemen. You can expect only the best medical transplants while getting expert consultations on how your new transplanted hair should look.

On top of it all, you really don’t have to worry about anything as everything is taken care of, including the trip, medicine, post-op care, transportation, food, and all additional expenses. Don’t take our word for it – contact Smail Hair Clinic and see what they’re about.