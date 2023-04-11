Howard Stern Says Kid Rock ‘Flamboyant In His Own Way’ After Singer Protests Against Bud Light’s Transgender Promoter

Howard Stern called singer Kid Rock “flamboyant” while defending transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney’s commercial with Bud Light on his show Monday.

Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, sent packs of beer to Mulvaney, including one celebrating the biological male’s ‘365 days of womanhood,’ sparking backlash from the company’s customers. Mulvaney has gone viral before for his videos discussing “girlhood” with other men, collecting tampons, and wearing “hiking heels.” (RELATED: Bud Light Sold Out To The DEI Agenda Long Before Dylan Mulvaney)

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” the company said in a statement.

“Kid Rock and Travis Tritt lost their shit over this beer can thing. And I saw a video of — Kid Rock took out like one of these assault rifles, or I don’t know what it is — AR whatever, and he blew up the cans of beer. He was very upset and he didn’t want to drink Bud Light. He said, ‘Fuck you Budweiser,'” Stern said, according to Mediate.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing and I don’t know why — I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life. They don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman, be a woman, you wanna be a dude, be a dude, be whatever you fucking want. Long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Stern also said that Rock has done “dress up” before, and “transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar.”

“I remember Kid Rock when he started because — I’m a fan and he used to dress up, he used to do our show. He would wear a feather boa — you know, when he first started out with maybe even a mink coat, you know what I mean? He was flamboyant in his own way. He, he expressed himself in his own way.”