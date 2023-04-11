Border Patrol Discovers Nine Illegal Migrants In Texas Manhole

Border Patrol agents found nine illegal migrants hiding in a manhole in the border city of Laredo, Texas, Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Tuesday.

The group from Mexico, which included two kids, had crossed the Rio Grande river shortly before hiding in the manhole, according to CBP. Federal authorities have seen a record surge in illegal immigration at the southern border in recent years, recording more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022 and more than 1 million between October 2022 and February 2023. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Authorities Warn Of Greater Surge In Chinese Illegally Crossing Into US, Reveal Smuggling Routes)

Agents were alerted to the recent group crossing and entering the manhole before conducting an “exhaustive” search to locate and take them into custody, according to CBP. Mexican migrants that cross the southern border illegally are quickly expelled to Mexico under Title 42, the Trump-era COVID-19 public health order, back to Mexico.

However, Title 42 is set to end May 11.

#Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station rescue nine individuals hiding inside a manhole in Laredo, Texas.

On top of migrants caught in large numbers at the southern border, there’s also been an influx of migrants known to have evaded arrest after crossing illegally that successfully get away. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified to Congress in March that more than 385,000 illegal migrants are known to have evaded apprehension since October.

Illegal migrants have previously been caught in manholes. A local news crew observed a group emerging from a manhole in El Paso, Texas, in December, according to ABC 7 News.

