Manhattan DA Sues Jim Jordan To Stop Him From Investigating Trump Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, demanding that a federal court invalidate any subpoenas he might send for Bragg or his current or former staff members in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent indictment.

Jordan subpoenaed former New York County Special District Attorney Mark Pomerantz last week, accusing him of politicizing the investigation into Trump and encouraging Bragg to charge the former president. Bragg’s Tuesday court filing, which named Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee and Pomerantz as defendants, asked for the court to prevent the enforcement of Pomerantz’s subpoena and label potential future subpoenas from Jordan or the Committee to Bragg invalid. (RELATED: ‘Open Season On Any Politician’: Trump Indictment ‘Lowers The Bar’ For Other Prosecutions, Experts Say)

Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to allegations that he reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair she had with Trump. The district attorney said Tuesday that Congress is not empowered to “supervise state criminal prosecutions.”

“He and his allies have stated they want the District Attorney to come to Capitol Hill to ‘explain’ himself and to provide ‘a good argument’ to Congress in support of his decision to investigate and prosecute Mr. Trump,” Bragg said of Jordan, claiming he has “no legitimate legislative purpose” for Pomerantz’s subpoena. “And they have threatened that the House of Representatives will ‘hold Alvin Bragg . . . to account’ for indicting Mr. Trump.”

Jordan had said Wednesday that House Republicans wanted to call Bragg before Congress to find out whether he coordinated with federal authorities before the indictment. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the previous day that Bragg had used federal funds to bring the charges against Trump.

“First, they indict a president for no crime,” Jordan tweeted Tuesday in reaction to the lawsuit. “Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

