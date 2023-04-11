Margot Robbie Says She Thought Studios Were ‘Never Going To Let’ Her Make ‘Barbie’ Movie

Actress Margot Robbie recently revealed that she thought the upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie would never be made.

The Oscar-nominated actress said that she thought that no Hollywood studio would consider making the “satirical” film, according to IndieWire. Robbie was reportedly in disbelief that the Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach screenplay would come to fruition. (RELATED: Margot Robbie Transforms Into ‘Barbie’ For The 2023 Movie And Hints At A Fresh New Take On The Doll’s Image)

Margot Robbie Thought ‘Barbie’ Would Not ‘See the Light of Day’: They’ll Never ‘Let Us Make This Movie’ https://t.co/hmrpDYcJEl pic.twitter.com/X4V9LsQKJq — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 11, 2023

“The first time I read the ‘Barbie’ script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'” she told the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), according to IndieWire. “They are never going to let us make this movie.”

Gerwig said that she had no idea who would direct the movie before she realized that she “really wanted to direct it.”

The new trailer may have dropped on April 4, but after BAFTA asked for details on the script, Robbie, as well as the rest of the cast and creative team kept the plot’s details secret.

“Can’t tell ya,” Robbie told BAFTA, IndieWire reported.

The movie will star Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and other actors, according to Variety. The film is set to be released on July 21, according to the recent teaser trailer.