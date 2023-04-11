Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At Age 19

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown low-key announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram Tuesday.

The famous actress posted a photograph that shows Bongiovi’s arm around her chest as she playfully held on to him and displayed a stunning diamond ring. Brown was all smiles in the photo, and she captioned the exciting news with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” on her Instagram page,

The black and white photograph was enough to flood social media with congratulatory messages from Brown’s 62.8 million fans and followers.

Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of famous rock star Jon Bon Jovi, opted to share the news of his engagement to Brown by posting two full-color photographs of himself with Brown from an entirely different angle.

His Instagram page boasted an image of the couple in an embrace in front of a large body of water, as well as a photo of the pair gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes. He captioned his post with a simple message that read, “Forever 🤍.”

The pair have been dating since 2021, according to US Magazine.