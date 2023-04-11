Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At Age 19

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown low-key announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram Tuesday.
The famous actress posted a photograph that shows Bongiovi’s arm around her chest as she playfully held on to him and displayed a stunning diamond ring. Brown was all smiles in the photo, and she captioned the exciting news with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” on her Instagram page,
View this post on Instagram
The black and white photograph was enough to flood social media with congratulatory messages from Brown’s 62.8 million fans and followers.
Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of famous rock star Jon Bon Jovi, opted to share the news of his engagement to Brown by posting two full-color photographs of himself with Brown from an entirely different angle.(RELATED: Rupert Murdoch Announces Engagement To Woman 30 Years His Junior)
View this post on Instagram
His Instagram page boasted an image of the couple in an embrace in front of a large body of water, as well as a photo of the pair gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes. He captioned his post with a simple message that read, “Forever 🤍.”
The pair have been dating since 2021, according to US Magazine.