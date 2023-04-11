Howard Stern Bizarrely Asks Nick Cannon If He Would Be Ready To Have His 13th Baby, This Time With Taylor Swift

Radio legend Howard Stern asked Nick Cannon whether he was hypothetically willing to have a 13th baby number, this time with pop icon Taylor Swift, in an interview Monday.

Cannon famously has 12 children with at least six different women, something he openly pokes fun at himself for after years of media mockery. He welcomed his 12th child in December, whom he shares with American model Brittany Bell. The couple also had a child together in 2017.

Howard Stern asked Cannon whether he would be open to bringing his 13th child into the world. Though Cannon said he was “happy currently” with his extensive brood, he also left the door wide open for him to help create more children in the future.

Stern wasn’t content with Cannon’s answer, so pressed him on what would happen if he met a woman he fell crazy in love with and who that woman would be, just off the top of his head. Cannon laughed hysterically, saying he didn’t want to answer the question because he could “already see the headlines.”

“What if I said to you, ‘Nick, Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with you’?” Stern joked. Swift recently split from her long-time boyfriend and is currently single. (RELATED: ‘Huge Narcissist’: Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heard)

“Absolutely, I’m all in. Let’s go!” Cannon replied, jokingly. “That’s the one!” He went on to praise Swift’s incredible song-writing ability and how she’s able to open herself up in her work. He also quipped that his and Swift’s dating numbers were fairly similar.

“I think she would relate to me very well,” Cannon laughed, along with Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers.

You can watch the full clip here: