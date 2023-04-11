‘I Witnessed People Being Murdered’: Bank Manager Was In Virtual Meeting With Victims When Louisville Shooter Struck

A bank manager at the Old National Bank in Louisville was in a virtual meeting with bank employees on the morning of April 10 when 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon reportedly opened fire, killing five people.

Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager with Old National Bank, was in a Microsoft Teams meeting with employees at the Old National Bank prior to the bank’s opening when she says she witnessed the deadly attack. “Shortly after the meeting started, the gunman, which is an employee, started shooting up the conference room,” Buchheit-Sims told CNN. “I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that.” (RELATED: Shooter Is ‘Down’ After Multiple People Shot In Louisville)

Buchheit-Sims added that it “happened very quickly,” telling the outlet she is still in a state of shock.

‘I witnessed people being murdered’: Bank manager saw Louisville shooting in virtual meeting https://t.co/hxfN0GOtDg pic.twitter.com/ywUGLe5A3q — New York Post (@nypost) April 11, 2023

Sturgeon had worked at the bank for a little more than a year, but had reportedly received notice that he was about to be fired, according to another report by CNN. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that prior to the attack, Sturgeon left notes for his family and friends informing them of his deadly intentions before allegedly heading to the bank and live-streaming the attack on Instagram.

“And unfortunately, that’s tragic. To know that that incident was out there and captured,” Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel stated, according to the outlet.

Though Buchheit-Sims didn’t work directly with Sturgeon, she told CNN she was aware of him because Sturgeon’s father was her son’s high school basketball coach and worked alongside her husband, who was the assistant coach.

“His temperament is pretty low-key. I’ve never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public. He was pretty much just relaxed,” Buchheit-Sims said of Sturgeon who, she added, was “extremely intelligent.”

A former classmate of Sturgeon’s echoed Buchheit-Sims’ characterization of Sturgeon, calling him a “really good kid who came from a really good family.”

“I can’t even say how much this doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe it,” the unidentified classmate told CNN.

The five victims of the shooting have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer, Tommy Elliott, Deana Eckert and James Tutt. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear identified Elliot as one of his “closest friends,” CNN reported.

In addition to the five killed, eight others were injured, including two police officers, one of whom graduated from the police academy ten days before the shooting.