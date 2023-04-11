Republican Businessman Files Paperwork To Run For Senate Against Ohio Dem

Republican businessman Bernie Moreno filed paperwork Monday to run for Senate in Ohio, making him the second GOP candidate to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Moreno previously ran in the 2022 midterms, but bowed out of the GOP primary after receiving advice from former President Donald Trump, according to NBC News. The businessman will join another failed 2022 Republican candidate, state Sen. Matt Dolan, in the GOP primary to face Brown.

“Bernie filed paperwork with the FEC as he continues to explore a run for U.S. Senate. Over the past few weeks, Bernie has talked with voters, business leaders, conservative activists and donors throughout the state and has received overwhelming encouragement to run. They all understand that the only way to defeat a liberal career politician like Sherrod Brown in 2024 is to nominate a bold conservative outsider, who will stand up for Ohio workers and fight back against the DC Swamp. For conservatives and everyday Ohioans looking to end the disastrous record of Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown – stay tuned,” a source close to Moreno told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Ohio deserves a conservative outsider with the courage to fight back against the DC Swamp and always put America First. So if you’re as sick and tired of the weak RINOs and corrupt career politicians as I am, please join me on April 18th in Milford, Ohio for a BIG announcement! pic.twitter.com/zvqQNDRAEq — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 11, 2023

The businessman dropped out of last year’s Senate race following a conversation with Trump where the two agreed that there were too many “Trump candidates” in the GOP primary, and Moreno needed to leave the field to increase the chances of a MAGA-backed contender, according to Politico.

“This decision may surprise some, but it is what I feel gives us the best chance of success. The stakes are too high. To whomever wins the Senate race, I hope and pray they take the actions needed to stop illegal immigration, bring our manufacturing base back to America, and shrink the size and scale of the Federal Government. It’s not too much for Americans to expect their government work for them,” Moreno said in a statement, according to Politico.

Moreno, from Columbus, has been involved in businesses varying from car dealerships to crypto technology and has served his community on numerous boards, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Former GOP Senate Candidate Matt Dolan Announces Another Run)

Two other GOP contenders are expected to jump in the race soon, including Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Warren Davidson, according to NBC News. LaRose has recently jumped to Trump’s defense following his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Club for Growth President David McIntosh is pushing Davidson to enter the race.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.