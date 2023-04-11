17 State AGs Voice Support For DeSantis Trans Guidance, Say Medical Orgs Have ‘Prioritized Politics Over Science’

An amicus brief filed April 7 on behalf of the attorneys general (AGs) for 17 states argues in favor of Florida’s ban on the use of state funds for sex change operations.

The brief was filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by transgender activists in conjunction with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) against Florida for its rule that Medicaid funds cannot be used to pay for transgender hormones, puberty blockers or sex change surgeries.

Attorneys General from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia argued in an amicus brief that WPATH, the AAP, and the Endocrine Society have “prioritized politics over science.” (RELATED: LGBTQ Group Study Finds That Kids Who ‘Come Out’ Younger Are At Greater Suicide Risk)

The amicus brief highlights the stark contrast between transgender guidance, especially for minors, in Europe with that of the medical establishment in the U.S. The brief also claims the medical organizations in question are activist in nature.

“The amici States submit this brief in support of Florida’s right to regulate medicine and determine appropriate treatments for Medicaid coverage,” the brief obtained by the Daily Caller states.

“Moreover, there is particular reason to be suspicious of the interest groups in this case.”

Dekker v Weida Amicus Brief by 17 AGs by Sarah Weaver on Scribd

A judge ordered WPATH, the Endocrine Society and the AAP to comply with subpoenas ordering documents related to their guidance for gender confused children in March. Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also FOIAed the Biden administration for internal documents on its gender transition policies in January.

The brief alleges the AAP has “quashed” evidence that is skeptical of sex changes for children and “urg[ed]” the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate those critical of such operations. WPATH, according to the brief, has greeted with “antipathy” doctors who bring viewpoints “not popular with activists.” The brief also refers to WPATH’s addition of “eunuch” as a gender identity. Furthermore, the Endocrine Society’s transgender guidelines are, with one exception, entirely authored by WPATH leaders, according to the brief.

The United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland and Norway have determined, like Florida, “that transitioning treatments for minors are experimental,” the attorneys general note in the brief.

England’s National Health Service (NHS) ordered the country’s only pediatric gender clinic to shut down in July 2022 following an investigation into whether doctors were rushing children into sex change operations without proper psychiatric care. The Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board (NHIB) in March recommended puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex change surgeries for youths with gender dysphoria be classified as experimental.

In a statement Nov. 25, WPATH acknowledged its guidance for transgender-identified youth is out of step with that of the rest of the country. A January study from the medical organization Do No Harm confirmed the organization’s statement, finding the United States is the “most permissive country” for sex change surgeries.

WPATH, the AAP and the Endocrine Society did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.