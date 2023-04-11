Suspect Captured After Allegedly Fleeing Police, Attempting To Disguise Himself As Walmart Employee

A Redford Township resident has been charged after he allegedly evaded police for 45 minutes and attempted to disguise himself as a Walmart employee, Fox 2 reported.

At around 9:35 p.m. on April 7, Michigan State Police Trooper 2 discovered a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly at high speeds on the freeway and surface streets, according to Michigan State Police’s Second District. A sergeant then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver was unwilling to pull-over and no pursuit occurred. Police say Trooper 2 followed the suspect for 45 minutes until they were slowed due to traffic.

4/7 at 9:35 PM

Walmart

Ford Rd & Mercury Dr, Dearborn

While on patrol over the district, MSP Aviation (Trooper 2) observed a black in color Dodge Charger driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on the freeways and on surface streets.

The suspect then reportedly parked at a Walmart before he allegedly fled inside the store and attempted to disguise himself as a Walmart employee, police say. Troopers identified him in the back stockroom before the suspect allegedly ran through the store and was taken into custody near the front door.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jaylen Enoch Ali, who has now been charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest and possession of a master key, according to Fox 2. Ali has been granted a $5,000 bond and will appear in court on April 18.

“The suspect pretty much checked all the boxes for what we’ve been seeing lately. Reckless driving, failing to stop for police and having a stolen car,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “But again, you can’t outrun a helicopter, so now he is in jail.”