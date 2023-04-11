Stunning Roman Villa Unearthed By Underwater Archaeologists In ‘Las Vegas Of The Ancient World’

Archaeologists uncovered an underwater Roman villa off the coast of Italy, in what was once believed to be the “Las Vegas of the ancient world,” according to an April press release.

The villa, uncovered off the western shores of Italy in the Gulf of Naples, is believed to be at least 2000 years old, according to a press release from Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park, the staff of which helped coordinate the research. It is located in the submerged park of Baiae, known to modern researchers as the “Las Vegas of the ancient world,” Ancient Origins reported.

The villa is believed to be part of what was once a resort for the Roman Empire’s elite. Though the park has been in place for a long time, archaeologists found a previously undiscovered series of structures that spanned some 260 feet of space throughout the area.

Submerged mosaic floor, of a Roman villa at Baiae, Gulf of Naples, Italy. Ancient coastal settlement was appreciated by Roman aristocracy since 2nd century BC, for its healing medicinal hot springs. At end of 4th century several ground movements caused sinking of portion of city pic.twitter.com/ikojKKB8xu — Archaeo – Histories (@archeohistories) May 23, 2022

Many of the buildings within the structure had collapsed, revealing a series of marble columns, some of which would have been imported from the Greek island of Chios. Marble opus sectile flooring was also found, which helped date the area’s development. The park also noted that a statue of Apollo was unearthed in the area in 2013, along with a few other mosaics and structures.

Baiae was abandoned in the 8th century after being raided by Muslim armies, Arkeonews claimed. It is believed that the complex sank beneath the ocean due to a process called bradyseism, wherein coastal regions can slowly subside (it can also mean to uplift, but that doesn’t apply to this context), the press release continued. (RELATED: Mayan ‘Superhighways’ Suggest We Need To Rethink How Advanced Our Ancestors Really Were)

It's unclear how many other ancient sites have been lost to our oceans through the same process, but Netflix documentary "Ancient Apocalypse" and most academics with common sense suggest that countless previous human settlements have been destroyed through cyclical oceanic processes.