Walmart Closing 4 Stores In Crime-Ridden Chicago Neighborhoods

Walmart announced that the company will be closing four stores in Chicago’s crime-ridden South Side and West Side sections.

The retail giant announced the closures on Tuesday, citing lack of profitability as the main reason for shuttering the stores. The neighborhoods in which Walmart announced the closures — Chatham, Kenwood, Lakeview and Little Village — have long-struggled with crime and violence.

“The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago – these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years,” Walmart said in a statement, “The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community.”

Walmart is closing four stores in Chicago, mostly on the South and West Sides, including one in Little Village. pic.twitter.com/NXQuqU8X0M — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) April 11, 2023

The company noted that repeated attempts to save the stores had failed.

“Over the years, we have tried many different strategies to improve the business performance of these locations, including building smaller stores, localizing product assortment and offering services beyond traditional retail,” the statement read. “It was hoped that these investments would help improve our stores’ performance. Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing.” (RELATED: Democrats Choose Crime-Ridden Chicago As Site For 2024 Convention)

The announcement represents a complete reversal of a pledge the company made to outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot that the stores would be a permanent fixture in the city.

“Less than 3 years ago, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon stood next to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and said the city’s stores were ‘here to stay.’ Incredible,” Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Platt tweeted.