Trump Sues Michael Cohen

Former President Donald Trump is suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for around half a billion dollars, according to Fox News.

Trump’s legal team filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday, alleging a breach of attorney-client privilege, according to Fox News.

“This is an action arising from [Cohen’s] multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion and breaches of contract by virtue of [Cohen’s] past service as [Trump’s] employee and attorney,” the suit reportedly reads.

Trump is alleging that Cohen breached their relationship by “spreading falsehoods” about Trump that were “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct,” while also breaching other terms of his contract, Fox News reported.

The suit argued Cohen disseminated lies about Trump “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends” through a “myriad of public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances,” according to the report. (RELATED: ‘Why Are You Giving Interviews?’: Don Lemon Grills Michael Cohen’s Lawyer)

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the suit reportedly states, adding that damages are “expected to substantially exceed $500,000,000.”

The suit comes just weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records after authorities alleged he had his then-lawyer, Cohen, pay hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.