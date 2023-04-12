REPORT: Prince Harry Decides To Attend The King’s Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will attend King Charles III’s coronation without his wife Meghan Markle, according to recent reports.

Harry and Markle have been deliberating on whether or not to attend the coronation for several weeks, amid mounting tension in the Royal family. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” a palace spokesperson said, according to Page Six. The reason for Markle’s absence was not stated.

The spokesperson addressed Markle, but didn’t offer any explanation about her decision to distance herself from the coronation.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said, according to Page Six.

This will be Harry’s first time reuniting with his family since the release of his damning memoir titled “Spare.”

Harry reportedly issued a series of questions in advance of confirming his attendance at the coronation, and reportedly clarified details such as where he would sit, what level of security would be provided for him, and other critical details, according to Page Six.

It is believed Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.