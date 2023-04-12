Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Calls For Sen. Dianne Feinstein To Resign

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna called on state Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign Wednesday.

“It’s time for [Sen. Feinstein] to resign,” Khanna tweeted. “We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

Feinstein, 89, announced in February she would not seek reelection in the 2024 race, noting her 30 years of service. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has represented the Golden State ever since. There has been growing concern among Democrats as Feinstein has continually been absent from votes since February despite her crucial vote on the Judiciary Committee, announcing in March she had been diagnosed with shingles.

Khanna elaborated on his position in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday evening. “We have a crisis in the judiciary with extremist judges stripping away women’s rights. You can’t preach on television about the danger of these judges and then sit silently as Senator Feinstein misses vote after vote to confirm pro-choice judges,” he told the outlet.

“It’s time for California officials who care deeply about reproductive rights to call on her to step down at this moment in history,” Khanna continued.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips also spoke up, agreeing with Khanna. (RELATED: Early Signs Show Adam Schiff Could Soon Be Headed To The Senate)

“Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” the representative said on Twitter.