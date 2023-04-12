Underage Transgender Top Surgery ‘Before And After’ Pictures Reportedly Removed By North Carolina Clinic

Uncensored “before and after” pictures of transgender top surgeries performed on underage girls were have reportedly been removed from a North Carolina cosmetic surgery clinic’s website.

Screenshots disseminated Saturday on Twitter show preoperative and postoperative photographs of young people who identify as transgender and had their breasts removed at The Cosmetic Concierge in Charlotte, according to Reduxx.

🚨 DISGUSTING: Charlotte, NC doctor @hopesheriemd is chopping the breasts off of girls as young as 14.🚨@NCGOP make this stop now. 📷: @sherribissell pic.twitter.com/K4xB6kOYLg — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 8, 2023

The clinic removed three photographs of bare-chested minors from its website’s gallery, but an archived “before and after” page dated Jan. 22 appears to show that images of a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were once accessible.

Twitter user @SherriBissel captured the screenshots, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales posted them to Twitter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: School District Donated To Gender Clinic That Gives Kids Puberty Blockers, Refers Them For Trans Surgeries)

Patient #4982 is described as a 16-year-old who underwent “[Female-to-Male] Chest Reconstruction with Peri-Areolar (Keyhole) Incisions.” Patient #1980 is a 15-year-old who received a “Double Incision with Nipple Grafts.” Patient # 1934 is a 14-year-old shown six months after “FTM Chest Reconstruction with Peri-Areolar (Keyhole) Incisions.”

All three patients were listed as “male.”

The original images reportedly showed the naked breasts of all three underage biological females.

The Charlotte clinic’s FAQ says that it only performs gender-affirming top surgeries on minors with parental consent.

“When considering gender confirming procedures for patients under the age of 18, we do require the consent of a parent or guardian along with the recommendation of a therapist,” the clinic said.

The Cosmetic Concierge made its Instagram and Twitter accounts private after the screenshots circulated on social media. The clinic’s Pinterest and YouTube accounts remain publicly accessible.

Dr. Hope Sherie is the surgeon specializing in sex-change procedures at The Cosmetic Concierge, specifically for women identifying as men. She has sponsored Point of Pride, a non-profit providing financial assistance and free chest binders to transgender youth.

North Carolina lawmakers filed five state Senate bills on Thursday, seeking to ban the medical transition of children and to prevent boys identifying as girls from participating in girls’ middle- and high-school sports, according to Spectrum News 1.

A week earlier, state Rep. Tricia Cotham, formerly a Democrat representing the city of Charlotte, changed parties to become a Republican, giving the party a supermajority in the state House.