EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Biggs, House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Defund Manhattan DA’s Office, Make Them Repay Federal Funds

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs introduced two pieces of legislation Thursday that would hold the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accountable for not addressing the crime in the city and for using federal resources to prosecute former President Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller first obtained the bills, titled the “Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act,” or the “ALVIN Act,” and the “No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act.” The “ALVIN Act” prohibits federal funds from being awarded to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and requires the office to repay federal funds granted after January 1, 2022.

The “No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act,” prohibits state or local law enforcement agencies from using funds or property attainted pursuant to section 511(e) of the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 811(e)), section 981 of title 18, United States Code, or section 524 of title 28, United States Code, to investigate or prosecute the President, Vice President, or a candidate for the office of President in a criminal case while lawlessness permeates major American cities.

The legislation is being introduced as a way to combat Bragg offices’ lawsuit against the House Judiciary Committee, where Biggs serves.

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters,” Biggs told the Caller before introducing the pieces of legislation.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

“This weaponized prosecutor’s office has spent thousands of federal taxpayer dollars to subsidize this political indictment and is demanding millions more in federal grants. It’s disturbing to see District Attorney Bragg waste federal resources for political purposes rather than addressing the serious crime in his city. As a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight & Accountability Committees, and with an almost insurmountable national debt that exceeds $ 1 trillion, the nation simply cannot afford to support Mr. Bragg’s politicization of the criminal justice system,” Biggs added.

Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, calling on a federal court to make any subpoenas the committee might send for Bragg or his current or former staff members not valid after Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to which he plead not guilty to all charges. (RELATED: Manhattan DA Sues Jim Jordan To Stop Him From Investigating Trump Case)

Trump called Bragg a “criminal” after he was indicted, saying Bragg “illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum, he should resign.” (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

The two pieces of legislation were cosponsored by Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman and Virginia Rep. Bob Good.