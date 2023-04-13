EXCLUSIVE: Major Conservative Org Endorses Joe Manchin’s 2024 Election Opponent

The Citizens United Political Victory Fund (CUPVF) is backing West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney for Senate in 2024 to challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

David Bossie, president of Citizens United, endorsed Mooney Thursday because he is a “principled constitutional conservative” who is the right choice for West Virginia, according to a statement provided to the DCNF. Mooney, as a House Freedom Caucus Member, will fight for the right to life, secure the border and challenge the Biden administration’s green energy policies.

“Alex Mooney has always been a conservative Republican and will always be a conservative Republican; and that’s exactly the kind of U.S. Senator West Virginians deserve,” Bossie said in the statement. “In 2024, every conservative must rally around conservative Republican Alex Mooney for U.S. Senate so West Virginians don’t have to worry about having a senator in Washington who supports the left-wing Biden agenda.”

West Virginia needs a conservative fighter in the United States Senate NOT a liberal pretending to be a conservative. That’s why I’m running, join us on #TeamMooney!https://t.co/uiP4rgk3lL pic.twitter.com/uOcn67qqLb — Alex Mooney (@MooneyforWV) February 22, 2023

Mooney could go up against West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice in a Republican primary, who said he is “seriously considering” running for Senate against Manchin in 2024. The congressmen recently criticized Justice for being a “Big RINO” (Republican-in-name-only) after polling suggested Justice would beat Manchin and Mooney would lose.

The five-term congressman was initially elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, and serves on the House Financial Services Committee. He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his latest 2022 reelection where he handily won.

CUPVF joins other GOP organizations in its endorsement of Mooney, like Club For Growth, the Senate Conservatives Fund and Gun Owners of America, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. (RELATED: ‘Big RINO’: GOP Rep Goes After His Own Governor As Senate Race Heats Up)

“Alex Mooney will fight for much needed fiscal responsibility in the Senate and if elected will join the growing ranks of Senators who support congressional term limits because Washington must listen to the American people and reform the way it does business,” Bossie said.

