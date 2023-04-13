Florida Legislature Passes 6-Week Abortion Ban

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed a bill Thursday that would ban abortions after six weeks.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, who expressed his willingness to sign more restrictive abortion laws after signing a 15-week abortion ban last year. The Florida Senate passed a similar bill just days earlier.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization celebrated the news as a “major win” for life.

“Florida lawmakers today delivered a major win for babies and mothers and a huge step forward for the Sunshine State,” policy director Katie Daniel said in a statement. “Unborn babies are human beings with beating hearts at six weeks’ gestation.” (RELATED: DOJ To Ask Supreme Court To Intervene In Abortion Pills Case)

“Governor DeSantis stands unflinchingly for science and the will of the people, who rewarded pro-life Republicans with landslide victories in last year’s midterm elections,” she continued.

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said the organization supports the legislature for passing the “life-affirming legislation that protects babies after their heartbeat is detectable and provides vital support to women and families in need facing unexpected pregnancies.”

“This bill’s advancement gives Governor DeSantis a prime opportunity to act upon the will of the people in Florida and protect the state’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Activists reportedly showed up to the Tallahassee capitol building to protest the law Thursday morning.