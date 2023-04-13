Jamie Foxx Suffers ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning and is currently hospitalized, according to his daughter, Corinne.

Corinne posted a short and simple message to social media Wednesday, updating fans about Foxx’s condition. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote to her personal Instagram page. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she noted.

Corinne didn’t provide any information about what led to Foxx’s hospitalization, or how seriously he was affected by this recent emergency.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she wrote to Instagram.

Corinne disabled comments on the post and made it clear to fans that she was not ready to share additional details.

“The family asks for privacy during this time,” she said.

Sources with direct knowledge reported that Foxx’s family was called to his hospital room after he reportedly suffered a “medical emergency,” according to TMZ. It is believed that out-of-town members of his family rushed to his side.

Foxx has been working on the film “Back in Action” in Atlanta, alongside co-stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, according to TMZ. His last post to social media was roughly a week prior to his health crisis. (RELATED: Jeremy Renner Says His Eye ‘Did Pop Out’ During Horrific Snowplow Accident)

His current condition and ability to return to work in the future remain unclear at this time.

This situation continues to develop.