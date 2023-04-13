Matthew McConaughey Reveals That Woody Harrelson May Be His Half-Brother

Matthew McConaughey let it slip that he may actually be related to Woody Harrelson during a recent episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera.”

McConaughey began by promoting his upcoming series “Brother From Another Mother” which stars his close friend and fellow actor, Woody Harrelson. In an unexpected turn of events, McConaughey mentioned that he and Harrelson may actually be brothers in real life.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey said. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.” he said on the podcast.

Harrelson’s father, Charles, died in 2007 while serving a double life sentence for the murder of a federal judge.

His mother’s revelation a sparked McConaughey’s curiosity about his lineage.

“We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey said.

“Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment,” he said.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey said. “And that’s part of our bromance, right?” he said on the podcast.

McConaughey revealed that he and his former “True Detective” co-star have repeatedly been mistaken for one another.

“My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew,” he said. “And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.” (RELATED: ‘A Hell Of A Scare’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals Details Of Horrifying Plane Incident)

The famous actor is not yet ready to unveil the truth about this possible family connection, though he is aware that a simple DNA test could reveal information that changes the course of his life.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”