Minka Kelly Says Her Mom Took Her To Strip Clubs As A Child

Famous actress Minka Kelly teased her new memoir “Tell Me Everything” in an upcoming interview, and said her mother used to take her to strip clubs when she was just a young girl.

Kelly said she was raised by her single mother, Maureen, who struggled to make ends meet and worked as an exotic dancer, People reported Wednesday. The famous actress said she knew her life was “different” by the time she was seven years old and that her mother often took her to Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles, where she performed, according to People.

“If she made a lot of money that night, we’d go grocery shopping at 2 a.m.,” Kelly said.

“My childhood was colorful and chaotic, unstable and inconsistent, unpredictable and hard a lot of the times,” she said. “But the silver lining is that it made me a very adaptable person.”

Kelly noted that she dove into her darkest moments in the very first pages of her upcoming memoir. Her book reveals the details behind some of her most challenging moments. “I started with the scariest part,” she told People.

“The part that I carried the most shame about, the part that I felt the most embarrassed of, the part that I hid my whole life, and the part that I’ve had people make me feel bad about,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she performed in peep shows at an Albuquerque adult-video store when she was just 17 years old, and was left alone by her mother for weeks, and sometimes months at a time, according to People.(RELATED: Paris Hilton Accuses Eighth Grade Teacher Of Inappropriate Sexual Contact)

Kelly also discusses her abortion, a coerced sex-tape she made and her relationship with her father, who was a guitarist for Aerosmith.

“Tell Me Everything” is set for release on May 2.