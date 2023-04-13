Newsmax Host Has To Stop Brother Involved In Smollett Hoax From Cursing Mid-Segment

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling had to stop the two brothers involved in the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax from cursing live on-air Thursday night as they recounted the scheme.

Smollett alleged he was attacked in 2019 by two men that shouted anti-gay and racist remarks before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him in Chicago. Police investigated the incident as a hate crime until it fell apart and turned out to be a hoax.

Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo joined the show to discuss the hoax and the fallout. Abimbola explained that Smollett instructed them earlier in the day to buy specific items for the fake attack, such as a rope, a MAGA hat, and other items to conceal the brothers’ identity.

“We were going to be covered up anyway, because it was so cold, like 20 degrees below zero, so we went and bought all of our materials during the day. And we also were staying in character.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Believes He Got Jail Time For Conviction Because He’s Black)

“So we were on time and my brother and I got there actually 40 minutes early, so we just had to walk and parade the area and it was cold as a motherfucker, so it was tough” Olabinjo said, though his language was censored.

Bolling then asked Olabinjo to explain the actual incident but had to remind him not to curse.

“You know I said some words, I don’t know if I can say those words,” Olabinjo said before Bolling cut in and said “yeah, don’t, don’t, don’t use those words.”

“I mean ‘cold as a motherfucker’ was pushing the limit,” Bolling joked. “Can you tell us what the slurs were without using the word?”

“Yes, I said the f-word but the gay f-word, I said the N-word and then I said, ‘this is MAGA country’ and then yeah, that’s pretty much what I said.”

The duo then explained that Smollett was allegedly “scared” to be hit too hard and that they have not heard from him since.