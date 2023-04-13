PBS Joins NPR In Twitter Boycott

A PBS spokesperson said Wednesday that the outlet will no longer use Twitter in response to a new account label.

NPR recently left Twitter, claiming that “government-funded” label throws its credibility and editorial independence into question. PBS said the decision was made in response to the platform also placing a “government funded” label on its account.

“PBS stopped tweeting from our account when we learned of the change and we have no plans to resume at this time,” a PBS spokesperson said, according to The Hill. “We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely.” (RELATED: Former Feds Fled Twitter Around Elon Musk Takeover)

PBS Suspends Twitter Posting, Joining NPR in Boycotting Musk-Owned Platform Over ‘Government-Funded Media’ Label https://t.co/b0RPpmGms6 — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2023

NPR released a statement Wednesday saying that the platform “will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.”

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk responded with a blunt tweet: “Defund @NPR.” He also highlighted a statement on NPR’s website which says that federal funding is “essential” to their site.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has shown skepticism of journalists and media outlets. In December of 2022, Musk suspended the accounts of at least 12 journalists. Musk previously attacked “corporate media” and “legacy journalism” on Twitter.