Plastic Surgeon Promotes ‘Eunuch’ Gender Identity, Citing WPATH Guidelines

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher promoted the “eunuch” gender identity while citing guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) in a video circulating on Twitter on Thursday.

WPATH set standards of care for those with a “eunuch” gender identity in 2022, even recommending castration as a treatment option. The recommended treatments include hormone suppression, orchiectomy (removal of the testicles) to stop production of testosterone, orchiectomy with or without penectomy to alter the body to match their self-image and orchiectomy followed by hormone replacement with testosterone or estrogen.

WPATH used information from the Eunuch Archive in setting these standards of care, which the medical organization itself described as “filled with fantasy,” containing stories of child castration, pedophilia, and sexual torture. (RELATED: Parents Say They Weren’t Notified After Trans Teacher Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Up School)

“A group of gender diverse individuals who haven’t been very visible are eunuchs,” Dr. Gallagher says in the video. “And there is an entire chapter devoted to these folks in the most recent version of the WPATH standards of care.”

Dr. Gallagher is a plastic surgeon in Miami who specializes in breast augmentation, lift and reduction as well as drain-free tummy tucks and liposuction, according to her plastic surgery practice’s website.

“An so basically a eunuch is somebody who’s assigned male at birth but may not be comfortable with the masculine features and may also benefit from gender affirmation care, which could mean orchiectomy in some patients. Now, we have to be very careful, because we know that if we just take away sex hormones completely patients can have problems with osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease so usually the patient will supplement on either low dose testosterone or low dosed estrogen,” she says in the video.

“And it requires specialized care, but sometimes this is an important part of gender affirmation surgery for this group of patients.”