North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd Endorses Trump For President

Republican North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination on Thursday.

“Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under Joe Biden, we are a nation in decline,” Budd said in a statement. “Our economy is faltering, our wide-open southern border is tragically wrecking lives, and our country’s power and influence in the world is diminished.”

“Under President Trump, our economy saw record-setting growth, and families were starting to get ahead. Neighborhoods were safer. Across the globe, we were achieving peace. We were respected by allies and feared by enemies. That’s why I endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace,” he continued. (RELATED: Trump Makes A Deal To Clear North Carolina GOP Senate Field So His Candidate Can Win)

Budd received the endorsement of Trump in the North Carolina Senate primary and won his race in a landslide victory.

The former president has received the endorsement of Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds around the time of his indictment and arraignment in New York City.