Trump Arrives In New York For Questioning In Civil Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump is set to face questioning Thursday from New York Attorney General Letitia James in a civil fraud lawsuit brought against him, the Trump Organization and some of his children.

James alleged in September that the former president provided false financial statements “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system” with his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. (RELATED: New York AG Sues Trump For Allegedly Fudging Asset Values)

James argued that the alleged false financial statements violated federal and state criminal law, and called for Trump and the children allegedly involved to be banned from being an officer or director of any New York-registered or licensed corporation.

The suit is seeking $250 million, and the deposition is a part of the discovery process of the case, CNN reported. Trump’s attorney said that the former president was ready to answer James’ questioning, according to the outlet.

The civil fraud lawsuit brought by James is unrelated to the 34 charges of falsifying records brought against Trump two weeks ago in New York City by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump reacted to the deposition Thursday morning on Truth Social, calling the case “ridiculous.”

“I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened,” Trump said.

“The good thing about the A.G. Peekaboo James ‘persecution’ is that I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world. Her effort, in strict coordination and association with the lying, Country killing scum ‘working’ in the White House, and now discredited District Attorney Alvin Bragg, will prove to be FAKE, and even fraudulent. Her only hope is that she ‘shopped’ a judge as bad as her!” Trump added.

Those close to the Trump campaign previously told the Caller that if Trump gets indicted on another case currently open against him, the campaign will pivot to make the indictments into a positive. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Shifts Strategy To Capitalize On Indictment Rocket Fuel)

“No one welcomes B.S. indictments. No human being wants to be indicted over bogus charges. That’s a separate question from, would it help Trump politically?” a GOP consultant close to the Trump campaign said.