Parents Outraged After Video Shows Students, School Staff Competing In Whipped Cream Licking Event

Parents of middle-school students in a Washington state district are outraged after video from a school assembly revealed teachers and students engaged in a whipped cream licking competition.
In a video that has since gone viral, teachers and students at Desert Hills Middle School can be seen licking whipped cream off of clear panes of plexiglass while standing on opposing sides. The object of the “game” was to be the first team to successfully lick off all the whipped cream on the team’s respective pane. The effect, however, made it appear as if the teachers and students were kissing. (RELATED: Michigan Middle School Field Trip Ended With Students Pole Dancing)
A video circulating on social media from an assembly at Desert Hills Middle School has prompted a strong response from parents and the Kennewick School District. https://t.co/kfTOOwjBnJ
— KNDU KNDO NonStop Local News (@KNDUKNDO) April 12, 2023
The event reportedly took place at the school during an assembly just prior to Spring Break. Parents and members of the public became aware of the event after the video was shared more than one thousand times on social media. Many parents were upset by the ‘inappropriate’ nature of the game, adding they were ‘shocked’ that any adult could approve the activity thinking it was “harmless” according to YakTri News.
Outraged, parents and members of the community contacted the school district demanding to know who approved the activity and why, prompting a response April 12 from the superintendent of Kennewick School District, Dr. Traci Pierce.
“This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy. The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district,” Dr. Pierce wrote in a prepared statement, the outlet reported.