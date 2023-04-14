Colorado Governor Poised To Make His State A Safe Haven For Child Sex Changes, Abortion

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis intends to sign legislation on Friday that will make the state a safe haven for abortion and child sex changes, the Associated Press reported.

The legislation would permit residents in other states to access abortion in Colorado as well as receive puberty-blockers or sex change surgeries, AP reported. The laws come on the heels of efforts in surrounding states to ban such procedures. (RELATED: State Rep Proposes Bill To Make Minnesota A ‘Trans Refuge’)

The abortion legislation will codify into a law an executive order signed by Polis last year that prohibits state agencies from participating in out-of-state investigations regarding abortion procedures, AP reported. Colorado abortion facilities experienced a surge in patients after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, and wait times have increased from a few days to a couple of weeks.

Polis is also expected to sign into law a bill that targets pregnancy centers said to use “deceptive practices” and prohibits clinics from providing resources to reverse medical abortions, according to AP. A third bill will require “large employers” to cover complete abortion costs with an exception for employers who have a religious exemption.

Wyoming and Oklahoma, which border Colorado, have passed legislation outlawing abortion, according to AP. Wyoming’s ban was temporarily blocked by a judge one day after it took effect, and Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled that an abortion can be performed to save the mother’s life.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law on April 5 a ban on “abortion trafficking,” which prohibits adults from hiding a minor’s pregnancy from their parents or guardians and from providing abortion pills to minors.

The bill does not prevent the minor’s family from seeking an out-of-state abortion, according to Little’s testimonial letter. It also does not impact adult women seeking an out-of-state abortion.

Polis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

