‘Stop Promoting Transgender Ideology’: Conservatives React To Bud Light’s Return To Twitter

Conservatives reacted to Bud Light’s return to Twitter after the CEO of parent company Anheuser-Busch addressed the brand’s controversial advertising partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“TGIF?,” Bud Light tweeted, with a picture of its iconic blue and white beer can. Prominent conservative users chimed in to respond to Bud Light’s tweet.

"Stop promoting transgender ideology," former Trump advisor and founder of America First Legal Stephen Miller replied.

"GTH," high profile conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted.

"Thank God It's Female!" prominent detransitioner Chloe Cole said. Cole is currently suing the hospitals and doctors that provided her with transgender procedures as a minor.

“No,” country singer Brad Skistimas, otherwise known as Five Times August, tweeted. His tweet added a GIF with the text “boo! boo!”

Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a transgender female, posted videos on social media promoting Bud Light with the hashtag “budlightpartner” on April 1. Mulvaney showed off customized beer cans the influencer received to celebrate “365 days of girlhood” with fans.

Mulvaney’s advertisements were criticized by conservatives who argued the brand was disrespecting its customer base by supporting transgender ideology. A company spokesperson defended Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney on April 3 after the initial round of backlash.

Conservatives continued to scrutinize Bud Light's decision to partner with Mulvaney, especially after footage of marketing executive Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid's plans to "update" Bud Light's "fratty" image and "out-of-touch" humor was discovered. Shortly thereafter, the Daily Caller uncovered old pictures of Heinerscheid engaging in "fratty" behavior during her time at Harvard.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement Friday responding to the conservative backlash to Mulvaney’s videos after the company’s stock price plunged earlier in the week.



“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” Whitworth said. “My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.”