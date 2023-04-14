Donald Trump Jr. Wants Conservatives To Stop Boycotting Bud Light

Donald Trump Jr. is urging Republicans to rethink their boycott of Bud Light, according to reporting by The Daily Beast.

Trump Jr. expressed these thoughts on his Triggered podcast on Friday, in which he explained that Conservatives risk destroying a great American company that has supported the Republican party in the past. (RELATED: Don Trump Jr. Slams Instagram After Smollett Post Deleted: ‘Why Don’t You Want The Truth Out There?’)

“So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” said Trump Jr.

Don Jr thinks you should stop being mean to Anheuser Busch. https://t.co/1JWvYUEJ9b — Free (@KaladinFree) April 14, 2023

The former President’s son also explained that the brewing company supports conservative politicians.

“We looked into the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch. And guess what? They actually support Republicans.”

“Last cycle their employees and their PAC gave about 60% to Republicans and 40% to Democrats. That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative. So 60 / 40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal,” Trump Jr. added.

Trump Jr. also explained that he believes that sometimes conservatives can get a little ahead of themselves in the culture war and not look at all the details. He thinks that this controversy is different than other ones, such as the Wuhan lab leak theory or Covid vaccines.

“This is like the opposite of that. This is one like we’re dunking on them now, but when you actually look into it, they’d be one of the more conservative-leaning companies in America,” Trump explained.

“I don’t care how ice cold it is. I don’t care how hot the Hooters girl serving it is. I am BOYCOTTING Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch,” founder of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (FLAG) Nick Adams tweeted.

“Like I’ve been saying, the Trumps are the most subversive force on the right. The left could never undermine us so much,” politics editor at Chronicles Magazine Pedro L. Gonzalez tweeted.

“We have them on the ropes right now. And then…this?” Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted.

“Don Jr. is crazy if he thinks we should give up that easy and stop the boycott. No thank you,” conservative media personality Proud Elephant tweeted.