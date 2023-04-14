Drake Bell Speaks Out About Concern Over His Disappearance

Famous actor Drake Bell spoke out about the outpouring of concern for his well-being after the Daytona Beach Police issued a missing persons report Thursday morning in an effort to locate him.

Bell made light of the situation by posting a tweet, Thursday. “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂,” he wrote. His social media post came hours after local police confirmed they had located him in good health.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

Fans flooded his account with messages of relief.

“I was so worried that I felt physically sick when I read the news this morning. People love and care about you more than you know!” wrote one user.

“Many if us were worried. We’re all glad you’re safe. It’s good to leave your phone at home etc sometimes but next time. Please tell someone where you’re going and that you’re leaving your phone in the car. Just so nobody worries and panics. ✌️❤️,” wrote another.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the actor was found “unharmed” in their jurisdiction at around 11:30 a.m. local time, according to Page Six.

Deputies reportedly “took action” to ensure the “Drake & Josh” star received a “mental health evaluation,” upon being located, according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Nickelodeon Teen Star Drake Bell Separates From Wife, Starts Drug Treatment)

Initial reports from the police department said Bell was “considered missing and endangered,” and included a detailed description of the car he was thought to have been driving.