New York Yankees Give Up Nine Runs In First Inning, Most In Franchise History

I love the New York Yankees brand, but this is definitely not New York Yankees baseball.

The Thursday night game against the Minnesota Twins was certainly one to forget for the New York Yankees, who got absolutely hammered in an 11-2 loss at Yankee Stadium.

In fact, the loss was so bad for the Yankees that they gave up a whopping nine runs in the first inning, and if that wasn’t bad enough, it actually makes history for the Bronx Bombers as the most runs given up in the opening frame — we’re talking about all-time here for the franchise.

It was an outright disastrous game for New York pitcher Jhony Brito, who gave up an insane nine earned runs on just six hits, and did all of this in only 2/3 of the first inning. I honestly don’t think you could be more trash than that. Well, he was replaced by Colton Brewer, who was pretty bad himself allowing four earned runs off of five hits in 3.1 innings.

Things were so out of whack for the Yankees that they even had position player Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitching at one point.

Just utterly embarrassing.

The Yankees allowed 9 runs in the 1st inning Thursday. That ties the most they’ve ever allowed in the 1st in franchise history. This is the 121st season of Yankees baseball. pic.twitter.com/s9Ykes8WU5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 14, 2023

Man, what happened here?

I get that it happens, it’s baseball — a sport with a schedule of 162 games. But holy cow, you couldn’t make this happen on the road? This had to happen while you’re wearing those beautiful pinstripes? (RELATED: Child Steals Ball From Phillies Fan To Toss It Onto Field After Miami Marlins Hit Home Run In Philadelphia)

Terrible, just terrible.